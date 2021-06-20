Back 4 Blood will require an internet connection at all times

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to the Left 4 Dead series, will require players to have a persistent, always-on connection, even when playing solo with AI teammates, according to Turtle Rock.

"We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch," was the official word from the studio's Twitter account today in response to a fan question. This means that anyone hoping to enjoy the game offline in single player will be out of luck, and there are some players who may have limited bandwidth or an internet connection at a premium who may miss out.

Given both Left 4 Dead games work just fine offline, it's a little unfortunate. There's some more bad news in that split-screen play won't be in the game either, with the studio stating that they'd "love to support this in the future but won't be launching with it." Hopefully, both of these issues are fixed post-release.

On the plus side, the game does allow all players in a party to access DLC content as long as the leader owns it, which is nice. Back 4 Blood is set for release on the 12th of October.