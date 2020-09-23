Baldur's Gate 3 early access release delayed until October

Baldur's Gate 3 was due to launch in early access next week, but unfortunately has now been delayed until October 6th, according to developer Larian Studios.

The reason for the delay, according to Larian, is to fix some last-minute bugs and issues with the localization of the game. In a statement released on Twitter, the company clarified the reasons were due to wanting to offer as polished, and bug-free, an experience as possible.

We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) September 23, 2020

Our guiding principle for early access is that it's fine for there to be smaller bugs or a few things that are lacking polish, but it needs to offer a fun gameplay experience with as few crashes as possible. We're nearly there but we have a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we're sifting through.

The delay is only for one week, however, so you should still be able to get your hands on the game soon - assuming that no other issues are found - indeed, Larian warns that they have not yet run their "World Tester" tool on the game, and while the results are "looking good," it may find more show-stopping issues.

Still, here's to hoping the game releases in Early Access on time this October 6th, where you'll be able to pick it up on Steam, GOG, or Stadia for $60.