Baldur's Gate 3 early access release has been delayed

Published by FileTrekker 1 day ago , last updated 1 day ago

Baldur's Gate 3  was scheduled to be released on Early Access this month, however, the game's developers, Larian Studios, have now confirmed that the release has been delayed. 

The reason appears to be due to difficulties surrounding COVID-19, with Larian CEO Swen Vincke stating in a previous community update video that while the team was "pushing hard" to make the deadline, they could be slowed down by the pandemic.

The studio did state in their tweet however that the release was still "just around the corner", and that they'll be revealing the new release date on the 18th of August during their "Panel From Hell" event. I would assume that we're therefore looking at a possible September or October release instead.

You can catch the event on Twitch ad YouTube, as well as the official website.

