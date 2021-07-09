Baldur's Gate 3 is 'hopefully' set to release during 2022

Larian has posted a new community update, which talks about the upcoming updates and release plans for Baldur's Gate 3.

The biggest update, arguably, was news from Swen Vincke that the game is set to release "hopefully somewhere in 2022." Given the way it's worded, it seems far from a promise, but hopefully, the game will remain on track to release next year.

Before then though players have Patch 5 to look forward to, which is set to release on the 13th of July and will feature a number of mechanical changes based on feedback from the community, rather than updating the game with new content. Dice-rolling is getting a new shiny interface that will show modifiers that are being added after the roll, a huge quality-of-life change, and there's also the ability to ask party members to assist with their own spells.

Elsewhere there are also change to combat, such as the separation of the jump and disengage actions so that they no longer conflict. Camping is getting updated too, and you'll need to spend supplies if you take a long rest, rather than being able to do so for free. They'll get a bit of a visual bump too, though, with campsites now looking much more like your expected surroundings rather than being set on the same, generic vista.

NPC barks have been added to the game for a number of actions, and characters will change what they say depending on their progression and character arcs, which is a really neat detail. Finally, there's now mini-quests that give insight into a character's background and will serve as a reward if you play to type.

Patch 6, which is further down the road, will be more focused on new content, but there's a lot of good QoL updates in this patch to keep players happy for now I'd say.