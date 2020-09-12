Baldur's Gate 3 will have unique livestream interaction features

I really like the idea of this one - Baldur's Gate 3, the latest in the series of role-playing games, will allow Twitch and YouTube audiences to decide what happens next during a livestream, thanks to special integration features for those platforms.

The feature will be known as Crowd Choice and will allow the audience to affect the next dialogue choice a streamer makes if enabled. It works slightly differently depending on the platform. During a YouTube livestream, you'll be able to actively choose the next story path, whereas, on Twitch, you'll be able to vote for a dialogue option that the streamer can choose to follow or ignore.



You'll even be able to browse the inventory of the streamer and see their skills and spells in a separate area on Twitch. Developer Larian stated in their latest feature update that the idea behind Crowd Choice is to bring the community together, and allow the streamer to essentially become a dungeon master for their audience.

It's not the only clever thing about dialogue coming to the game though, as cinematic dialogue will allow other players to seamlessly join into dialogue discussions with NPCs, all without breaking the cutscene immersion thanks to "bespoke adaptive cameras."

Baldur's Gate 3 is launching in Early Access on the 30th of September.