Baldur's Gate 3 Worldwide Reveal

A worldwide reveal was streamed earlier this week for Baldur's Gate 3 and it showed just how much the game has developed and how they have taken ideas from the community in to the new game. The game certainly flows better however they have taken up a new turn based system for combat in comparison to previous iterations. It's a simultaneous turn based combat system if you can describe such a thing and it really adds a better flow to the game.

You can turn on a turn based movement system if you feel like it and that can be used to avoid engagements and creep around, however watching the gameplay video the free flowing open world option for non-combat gameplay seems like the best option. Without going on with more of our opinions watch the gameplay reveal video below and make up your own mind:



