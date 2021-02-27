Battle for Middle Earth: Reforged is a stunning Unreal Engine 4 remake

The Battle for Middle Earth series took the RTS game to another level providing EA Games with an opportunity to venture into the RTS market and and test its skills whilst it also worked on the Command & Conquer series breathing new life back to it with Red Alert 3 and before that Generals. The game is still played online despite EA's servers being closed via a system developed by Revora called T3A, it's an excellent way to continue playing such a fantastic game so make sure you check that out here.

The games that followed expanded on the Middle Earth universe following a different storyline focusing on the War in the North before the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit Trilogies. However, as we have seen a lot of older RTS games being re-made like Warcraft 3: Reforged and the Command and Conquer remaster, this series has not been.

Fans of the game have been working on a remaster for quite some time and I cannot believe the progress they have made to the game so far. There is still work to do but I am incredibly excited as a former player of the game (competitively), Lord of the Rings fan and previous Site Administrator for GameFronts old Lord of the Rings Files site that covered this game! Below is the first gameplay reveal the team have posted:



The game play video above was released in the summer of 2020 and I am just so amazed at the level of detail they have gone into from the textures to the animations and the smoothness of the interface. If EA were thinking about going back into the RTS market alongside its C&C Remasters they should just pay these developers to continue doing what they're doing. I'll leave you with the latest current progress update. We'll be keeping an eye on this one and despite it being a while away from release I'm sure we'll take a week off work to give it a go.



