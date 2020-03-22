Battle.net is struggling as servers are overloaded

Battle.net has been suffering from major disruption during the past 24 hours which affected all online services for games ranging from World of Warcraft to the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale.

While services remained online, there was significant disruption to playability due to huge spikes in latency, connection drop outs from games, and players not being able to get into games at all. Of course, while most people are currently self isolating, player numbers were already increased.

It's not known at this time if the issues are due to a targeted DDoS attack, or a huge spike in demand due to Coronavirus. It seems likely that such attacks may happen while services that rely on online connectivity experience huge spikes in numbers due to the Coronavirus pandemic, though, but the cause of the issues are yet to be confirmed.

As most battle.net games rely on an internet connection, the majority of the library was affected, which is bad news for Blizzard. There have been a few issues in the past few days with Blizzard services that aren't related to a DDoS attack, so it could be that their servers are currently struggling to cope with demand.

We'll be sure to post any updates as we learn them.