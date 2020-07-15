Battle Royale PUBG has sold over 70 million copies

PUBG, or Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, is one of the OG Battle Royales out there and has proved itself a mainstay despite competition from newer titles such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. It's passed a major sales milestone this past week, too, having now shipped over 70 million copies.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the figure includes both the console and PC versions combined and also notes that sales have slowed since it launched in 2017. This is expected given the landscape of battle royales has changed since then, but the game still managed to sell well despite free-to-play equivalents.

The mobile version is going gangbusters too, with over 400 million downloads and 50 million daily users. PUBG Corp is preparing to launch Season 8 of PUBG on the 22nd of July, with a revamp of Sanhok promised.