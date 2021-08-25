This Battlefield 2 mod adds HD graphics to this classic shooter

This Battlefield 2 mod aims to bring this classic game to HD modern standards. A recent update has shown off various gameplay elements such as weapon blue, fun flare effects, explosion impacts and new weapon and vehicle models for example the Rufe floatplane:

The mod has undergone a lot of development since it's creation with the team looking at more maps and more authentic and realistic vehicles and weapons for the game that are historically accurate for the nations that use them.

ChrisT a YouTuber has created a brilliant video showcasing the mod in all its glory going through the changes and providing feedback for you all to see.

Check out the mods ModDB page here for further updates.