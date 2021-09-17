Battlefield 2042 delayed until November 19th

Battlefield 2042, the next generation of Battlefield game from Dice, is being delayed from it's original launch date of October 22, 2021 until November 19, 2021.

In a tweet from the official @Battlefield Twitter account, the company cites the pandemic as the cause for the delay.





An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

The text in full is below for those who cannot read the image:

We've made the decision to shift the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19th, 2021. Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players. Your enthusiasm for the game has been very inspiring. We believe in the game we're making and we thank you for your patience as we put some finishing touches into the experience. Updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month. Oskar Gabrielson & the Battlefield 2042 Development Team

Dice is just one in a long line of studios affected by the ongoing global pandemic, with other studios such as CD Projekt Red and Bungie also facing longer delays in order to ship the game they envisioned. Fans are even creating memes in replies to the tweet that are in the famous CDPR yellow format, though overall reception to the news seems mixed, with several twitter users pointing out that the game is likely already "gold" and any bugs that exist now will still exist on launch.

This delay stings fans especially hard as Battlefield had previously assured fans that they were "way ahead of schedule", had 3 companies working on the game and had delayed the latest Need for Speed update in favour of Battlefield 2042.

The silver lining is that the Open Beta updates will be coming later this month. Stay tuned to GameFront for more on that as it develops.