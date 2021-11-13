Battlefield 2042 in early access but doesn't have voice chat at launch

Battlefield 2042 will launch without an integrated voice chat feature, leaving players to rely on alternatives such as Discord to coordinate with their teammates.

Personally, I don't see that as a huge issue when playing with friends, as I tend to fall onto using Discord by default anyway. Where it becomes a bit of a problem is if you're teaming up with strangers, as it means you'll have no quick and effective way to communicate.

The good news is that EA has confirmed the feature is going after the launch of the game. It seems that the feature will launch at some point after the 19th of November, which is when the game becomes more widely available, so for now, it seems to be an issue only for those who managed to get access ahead of the official release.

Of course, you can still send text messages in the game, but these are a little more cumbersome than just stating your intentions out loud. It's worth noting though that text chat is also on the console versions, something that hasn't been present before in previous Battlefield games.



