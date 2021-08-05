Battlefield 2042's limited playtesting kicks off next week

If you're one of the lucky few selected to take part in the limited early playtests of Battlefield 2042, then you won't have to wait much longer to get your first taste of the game, as DICE has now confirmed that the initial playtesting will start next week, between the 12th and 15th of August.

There's going to be 5 playtests, and each will be around 3 hours long, with one final 9-hour session that'll be opened up to "a few thousand" players to give the game its first road test. Apparently, the test will feature console and PC cross-play, although it's also worth noting EA is warning that isn't a public beta or demo, and that anyone given the chance to play it will be under a strict NDA and won't be able to share any details or gameplay footage.

What we also know though is the game's recommended and minimum specs thanks to the playtest. It seems that overall, the minimum specs are quite reasonable, requiring only a Core i5 6600K or better, and a GTX 1050 Ti or above. It's a little tougher to hit recommended though, with the RTX 2060 being the minimum required.

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

If you want to try your luck at getting in on one of these early betas, you can head over the official Playtesting website, although EA is specifically picking players that are known "veterans" of the game and active in the community, so you're unlikely to get in if you're just chancing your luck on a whim.

The game itself is set to release on the 22nd of October, but there'll be a more open beta period in September.