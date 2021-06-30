Battlefield 2042 will get Nvidia DLSS and Reflex latency support

Battlefield 2042, much like its predecessors, is partnering with Nivida as its "official graphics platform," and will feature a number of team green's technology including Nvidia DLSS, which allows games to upscale to 4K using machine learning techniques while maintaining higher frame rates, and Reflex latency optimization, which can reduce latency on supported setups significantly.

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is the feature that is possible of most interest, and it does work well in games that implement it. It's saved the bacon of a few games for me, notably Cyberpunk 2077, even on an RTX 3080, so it's going to be something players are seeing more of going forward. It's not perfect, but it does a reasonable enough job of making a lower resolution image (for example, 1440p) look like true 4K.

Also if interest though is Nvidia's Reflex, which gives competitive shooters and other e-sports games much lower latency by allowing the graphics card and CPU to stay in sync, meaning frames aren't going to sit in a render queue. This only cuts milliseconds off the time it takes for something to happen and it then arrive on your screen, but in competitive games, this could be all the difference. It can also measure latency and give competitive players useful information about their setups.