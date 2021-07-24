Battlefield Portal allows you to create truly customised game modes

EA unveiled Battlefield Portal at its EA Play event yesterday, a feature for Battlefield 2042 that will allow gamers to create, share and play truly custom game modes that can be very heavily modified and customised via a web-based editing tool.

The new feature isn't quite modding, but isn't just picking a few settings either - it's a fairly neat little editor that will allow you to make some truly unique game modes for Battlefield 2042, and it'll be interesting to see what players are able to come up with. It's not fully modding though, there won't be any custom weapons, maps or other assets for example.

There's plenty of different maps, weapons and vehicles you can use in your game modes though, from a range of games including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield Bad Company 2, so you'll be able to mix and match from a wide range of stuff to make some pretty unique creations.

You'll be able to invite your friends or create a public game for people to join your new creation, and you can get as wacky and wild as you want. You'll even be able to play with bots, should your creation be a little too crazy for regular old gamers to want to join. The maps included are;

Battle of the Bulge (Battlefield 1942)

El Alamein (Battlefield 1942)

Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2)

Valparaiso (Bad Company 2)

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

All seven Battlefield 2042 maps

There's also a ton of weapons and vehicles all from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, including all the tanks, planes, and a bunch of weapons from each - including gadgets and explosives.

The game is due to release on the 22nd of October this year, but an open beta will be available before then and is expected around September.