Grab Battlefield V and more for free on Prime Gaming

If you're looking for some fun (although slightly older) games to play for free right now, then Amazon Prime subscribers are in luck - as Battlefield V, and a bunch of other games, are available to grab right now.

Most notably is, of course, Battlefield V - although other excellent games such as Lost Horizon 2, and Planet Alpha are also included. If you do have Prime make sure you check out the other bonuses you can get such as regular League of Legends skins, constant Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead online perks!

It's a good time to play through Battlefield V, as its sequel, Battlefield 2042, is scheduled to release later in the year, on October 22nd. It's still a modern title though, with support for real-time ray tracing and really good gameplay, despite being around 3 years old at this point. It's a huge hit too, it sold nearly 7.3 million copies in its first year on sale.

All you need to do to take advantage is get yourself on Prime Gaming, and if you're already an Amazon Prime customer, it doesn't cost you any extra. It's well worth getting in on the free games then if you're already using Prime for that sweet next-day delivery on all those gaming peripherals you keep buying, or if you're enjoying the heck out of Clarkson's Farm right now on Amazon Prime TV.



