Battlefield V's final major update is available now

Battlefield V has released it's final major content update, and included is over 9GB of new maps, weapons, vehicles, and weapons.

It's the final major update planned for the game according to DICE, and includes two brand new maps; a redesigned Provence, and AI Marj Encampment, which is set in Libya and focuses on having a mix of close-quarter and long-range combat.

Both maps feature U.S. and German armies, with the U.S. army getting new vehicles, and also sees the number of soldiers increased by 14. The most notable additions and changes are below;

New Maps:

Al Marj Encampment (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).

Provence (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).

New Weapons:

Sjögren Shotgun (Support)

Chauchat (Support)

M3 Infrared (Recon)

K31/43 (Recon)

Welgun (Medic)

M1941 Johnson (Assault)

PPK/PPK Suppressed (all classes)

M1911 Suppressed (all classes)

Welrod (all classes)

New Gadgets:

Doppel-Schuss (Recon)

RMN 50 Grenade Launcher (Recon)

Pistol Flamethrower (Assault)

Shaped Charge (Support)

Kampfpistole (Support)

New Grenades:

Firecracker Grenade (all classes)

Demolition Grenade (all classes)

Type 99 Mine (all classes)

Vehicles

New Vehicles:

A-20 bomber (U.S. Faction)

P-70 Night Fighter (U.S. Faction)

P-51D fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

P-51K fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

M8 Greyhound (U.S. Faction)

Puma Armored Car (German Faction)





There are no further major content updates planned for the game, however, it will still be supported with special events and occasional small updates.