Battlefront 2: The Rise of Skywalker Available Now

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has had a major update drop today to tie in with the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, due to release in cinemas this Thursday here in the UK and Friday stateside.

There's a trailer (below) which shows off some of the content you can expect in the update, such as the mysterious red stormtroopers, and the red Sith trooper. The update will let you fight as one of the First Order's new jetpack troopers too, which is nice.





Other updates include two new aliens, and a brand new planet which will become available on the 20th of December, the date of the movie's release.

Coming later in January, you'll also be able t play Capital Supremacy mode on sequel-era maps, such as Jakku and the new map dropping this week.

Oh, and BB-8 is coming as a playable hero too, along with his First Order counterpart.