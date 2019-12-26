Battlefront II Saga Edition overhauls this classic game

Here's a mod well worth checking out for the original Star Wars: Battlefront II, a game still very popular with modders and GameFront visitors, and that's a new mod called Sega Edition, which aims to improve the entire game with new units, heroes and not one but TWO brand new eras.

It features over 60 new playable units, over 40 new heroes, over 50 new vehicles, and 15 new game modes including 2 new eras, and 18 converted maps.

The 15 new game modes include Heroes vs. Villains, which is pretty much what it says on the tin, as well as Conquest, a 1-Flag Capture the Flag mode, Hero Hunt, which involves killing one of the opposing team's heroes to gain a higher score for your team, and many more;

Classic modes: Conquest, 1-Flag CTF, 2-Flag CTF, XL Battle and Space Assault.

Uber Conquest - The extended version of the Conquest with 64 units per side. Available for all ground maps.

Heroes vs Villains - Heroes and villains clash sabers and exchange fire in the ultimate duel of the fates. In Saga Edition this game mode is split into 2 eras and has one new feature. When a character kills the opponent, his health regenerates on 20% of its maximum value.

Hero Hunt - Killing one of the opposing heroes will count towards the team's total score. The team with the most points at the end of the match will win.

Hero CTF - Classic CTF mode where you playing as heroes or villains instead of infantry units.

Order 66 - Classic Team Deatmatch between clones and jedi.

Supremacy - Basically it is a classic Conquest mode with 2 main changes. First, after the map starts, two warring factions(Empire and Alliance) have only one captured CP for each team. Second, other CPs on the map are captured by the third side(CIS). So, every side needs to destroy 2 opposite factions.

Cross-era game modes - Clash together every of 4 available factions in brand new game modes.

1. 501st vs Clones - The Galactic Empire in 501st armor skins against The Grand Army of the Republic;

2. Empire vs Separatists - The Galactic Empire against The Separatist Droid Army;

3. Alliance vs Republic - The Alliance to Restore the Republic against The Grand Army of the Republic;

4. Rebels vs Droids - The Alliance to Restore the Republic against The Separatist Droid Army.

The mod recently released over on our sister site, ModDB, so you can download the latest version by clicking here.