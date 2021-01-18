Bayonetta 3 news may be coming during this year

I love Bayonetta, and while I wasn't quite as enthralled with the sequel, both games are excellent hack-and-slash titles which is surprisingly over a decade old now. Fans have long been waiting for news on a third game in the series since the release of the second way back in 2014, and we may finally hear some more news this year.

According to PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya, we will finally hear more about the game "during the year," confirming the studio had been working on the game, but that he couldn't "say too much" in an interview with Arcade Archives.

He also suggested that the studio was also working on other, unrelated games that they may also be discussing this year, stating "I'm trying to do a lot of stuff this year. Please keep an eye on us. I'm hoping to bring some hype to this industry."

But it's great to know Bayonetta 3 is officially in the works. I for one am looking forward to a next-gen instalment in the series, with the last word on the franchise being way back in 2017. It'll likely be another Nintendo exclusive though, unfortunately.