Benchmarks shows AMD Zen 3 CPU listed as Ryzen 5000

It seems that the Ryzen 4000 series may be over before it truly began, as leaked benchmarks show a new CPU in the wild identifying itself as a Ryzen 5800X - and is most likely our first sighting of a Zen 3 CPU out in the wild.

AMD had already launched some "4000" series chips a month or so ago - which were basically just 3000 series with integrated graphics. As such, the 4000 series is set to be unremarkable and likely forgotten in the history of Ryzen, with AMD apparently opting for the more striking "5000" series brand.

The processor was spotted in an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark by Twitter user APISAK, which showed a run listing an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X as the processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads. This particular CPU is likely a successor to the 3800X and 3800XT which have identical cores and threads, but with the more powerful Zen 3 architecture.

Zen 3 promises to be a total overhaul of the architecture and will offer much-improved performance over Zen 2. Combined with a slightly improved clock speed and cache, this could shape up to be a pretty powerful new CPU.

We'll find out for certain when AMD officially launches Zen 3 on the 8th of October.