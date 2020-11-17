Bethesda games will be best on Xbox, but not exclusive just yet

Ever since Microsoft purchased Zenimax Media, which includes huge RPG studio Bethesda Softworks, speculation has been life about the future of franchises such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls - will these games be exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC?

Turns out the answer is no, at least for now. According to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference, the company wouldn't be "just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise."

Stuart suggested that cross-platform play is good for gaming and that rather than keep them as exclusives, the plan is to offer "the best possible experience" with Bethesda games on their home platforms.

He went on to state that in the long run, the company is focusing on content, and wants to be "first or better" than their competitors, rather than holding exclusives.

We will want Bethesda content to show up the best as—on our platforms. [...] If you think about something like Game Pass, if it shows up best in Game Pass, that's what we want to see, and we want to drive our Game Pass subscriber base through that Bethesda pipeline.

Phil Spencer recently suggested that Microsoft will be looking at purchasing even more studios, and Stuart also confirmed this, stating that "we will continue to be acquisitive. We'll continue to look around the industry to find who has the great IP, who are great leaders, who has great product development, who can we rely on and say, we need a AAA game launching in FY '24 Q1 for Game Pass."



