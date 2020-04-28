Bethesda is donating $1 Million in COVID-19 aid

Bethesda has confirmed that they are donating $1 Million to organizations working on the front-line in the fight against coronavirus, and will also be offering ways for gamers to give their support, too.

The company will be splitting its funding between local and international causes, with $500,000 going to Direct Relief, who, among their relief efforts, are working to provide PPE to health workers around the globe.

$250,000 will go to UNICEF, who work to protect children and families around the globe, with another $250,000 split amongst local charities chosen by employees at Bethesda's various offices and studios.

In a statement, Bethesda said;

As we continue to stay home, we're committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaign. We'll be streaming from our home offices—and we'll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we're supporting. Check out Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated stream schedules, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda.

The gaming community is rallying around in support of the efforts, with a special Corona Relief Done Quick speedrun tournament raising $400,000 for Direct Relief.