Bethesda reveal new Starfield locations in preview videos

Bethesda has given us a series of new videos that give us insight into some of the locations you'll be able to explore in their new upcoming RPG, Starfield.

Three different locations were shown off, including New Atlantis, a futuristic space-port, Akila, which seems like a more seedy location, and Neon, which is billed as a "pleasure city" where you can find your wildest desires, including fish that will get you high, apparently.

The videos are currently hidden on Bethesda's YouTube channel, but we've embedded them throughout this article so you can view them. The videos were sent out to Bethesda's "Constellation" mailing list that gives fans who signed up an early look at news and information on the game.

New Atlantis

The capital city of the United Colonies, New Atlantis, is the biggest and most powerful region in the game, according to the blurb, with the city being a "true melting pot and its residents come from every race, creed, and ethnicity." The game's design director, Emil Pagliarulo, comments that the city is "In a lot of ways, New Atlantis is a true reflection of the future of our world."

Akila

In direct contrast, the capital city of the Freestar Collective, known as Akila, seems like a rough and ready place. where you'll need street smarts to survive. The city is considered to be populated by those who value "the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality," being walled off from the rest of society and the population being wary of outsiders. The planet is also home to dangerous predators known as Ashta, who are half Wolf, half Velociraptor, which sounds fine. Perfectly fine. Yup.

Neon

And finally, we have the most visually impressive location, Neon. Its original purpose was as a fishing town of all things, but it was quickly learned that the fish that were caught here turned out to have some rather trippy psychotropic effects. Given there's much more money to be found selling drugs rather than fish, the planet became home to the taboo and serves as a pleasure dome where patrons come to have a good time.

There's a good mix of different locales being shown off here, so I'm pretty excited to see that there'll be some unique locations each with their own different vibes.

The game is currently set to release in November 2022.