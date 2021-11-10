Bethesda says Fallout 5 is coming, but you might be waiting a while

Todd Howard, the enigmatic leader of Bethesda, has stated that a "one-pager" for Fallout 5 exists, meaning the game will be coming eventually, but not until some time after the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

It's not really a surprise, but in an interview with IGN, Howard confirmed that the company still had future plans for the Fallout franchise, but stopped short of elaborating on any potential collaboration with Obsidian, the developers behind Fallout: New Vegas who now also live under the Microsoft umbrella. "We've worked with other people from time to time, I can't say what's gonna happen," he said. "I'd like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can't really say today or commit to what's going to happen."

Howard suggested that, so far, Fallout 5's development consists of a "one-pager" outlining the possible plans for what the game might be about, but it's not going to get much beyond that any time soon. "Our cadence is Starfield, and then Elder Scrolls 6," he said.

Starfield is due out in November of 2022 and looks to be an interesting diversion from Bethesda's usual affair. The Elder Scrolls VI, meanwhile, is itself still a long, long way off. In other words, don't expect to hear much more about Fallout 5 any time soon.