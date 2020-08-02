Beyond Good & Evil is getting movie adaptation

Netflix has confirmed they're making a movie adaptation of Beyond Good & Evil, following leaks from the Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be directed by Rob Letterman, the guy behind Detective Pikachu.

Netflix seems to be having a string of successes with video game adaptations, with The Witcher series and Castlevania both prooving huge hits. They're even making an adaptation of Cuphead, along with a Splinter Cell series on the back of the success.

Traditionally movie adaptations of video games have become a meme for how laughably bad they are, so it's interesting to see Netflix make a success of it. I for one am interested to see how this one turns out.