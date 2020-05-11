Beyond Skyrim Update Explores The Island Of Roscrea

We've covered the Beyond Skyrim project on GameFront before, but, for those who aren't aware, it's a project to bring areas from the rest of Tamriel into Skyrim, including Morrowind and Cyrodiil. The team has now released a new development diary, and it shows off The Island Of Roscrea in more detail.

Roscrea is an island located northeast of Skyrim and features volcanos, rugged terrain, and unique culture, inhabited by a race of people closely related to the Nords. Of course, being an Island, it's also surrounded by ocean, and is pretty challenging to reach.

As you can see from the video, Roscrea is looking pretty well on the way and very polished. It's not just other parts of Tamriel that are getting ported, though - there will also be brand new quests and characters, too, so the project is of a seriously massive undertaking.

There's a long, long way to go, with the team still planning and working on areas such as Imperial City, but the progress looks fantastic, and we're excited to see what comes next.

You can keep tabs on the project on their official website.