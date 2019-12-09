Bioshock returning under new studio, Cloud Chamber

2K have confirmed that they have founded a brand new studio, known as Cloud Chamber, and their first project is no small challenge, as they'll be developing a brand new game in the BioShock series.

The new studio will be baed in two locations, in 2K's San Francisco Bay Area headquarters as well as in a secondary location in Montréal, Québec, Canada, making it the first 2K studio to be based (at least partly) in Canada.

2K state the new studio will be working on the next BioShock game for at least "the next several years", so don't expect a release this side of 2022, but either way, I am very excited to see where the franchise goes next. BioShock Infinite tied everything up into a neat bow, so hopefully this next game takes things in a different direction.

In a Press Release, David Ismailer, President of 2K, said;

BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.

Kelley Gilmore will serve as Cloud Chamber’s Global Studio Head and be the first woman in 2K history to launch and lead a development studio. A 22-year industry veteran with more than 40 games shipped to date, her wealth of experience transcends executive production, marketing direction and public relations management, including nearly two decades of service to another of 2K’s wholly owned studios, Firaxis Games, on franchises such as Sid Meier’s Civilization and XCOM.

We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds – and their stories within – that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium,” said Kelley Gilmore, Global Studio Head, Cloud Chamber. “Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.

Gilmore has tapped Ken Schachter to be Cloud Chamber’s Studio Manager in Montréal. An executive with extensive experience in development, production, technology and creative roles, Schachter will also be an ambassador for both the studio and 2K in establishing a significant Company presence in Montréal. Prior to joining 2K, Schachter served as General Manager for Zynga in Toronto, as well as founded independent game developer and publisher Trapdoor. He has also held notable positions with companies such as Gameloft, Autodesk and more.



