Bioshock's Rapture comes to VR in this Half-Life: Alyx mod

The Bioshock series is probably one of my most favourite single-player experiences of all-time, and one of the key reasons for this is the immersive, thought-out and detailed worlds in which the games sit - especially Rapture, the underwater dystopian city from the first two games.

So it's great to see that I'll now have the opportunity to explore that world in virtual reality, thanks to this amazing new mod, Return to Rapture, for Half-Life: Alyx. The mod, created by wim.buytaert.1988, allows players to explore Rapture in true VR - with some Half-Life elements thrown in for good measure.



The story is a mash-up - according to the description, The Combine has discovered the existence of Rapture and have invaded the city, trying to get their hands on the Plasmid technology featured in Bioshock. Alyx is promptly dispatched to stop them, and you know, I really love it - it feels like a natural.... combination.

Like any good Bioshock game, there's plenty of audio diaries, Circus of Values machines, and interesting items to find to really immerse you into the world - although Alyx won't be able to use plasmids.

And outside of the general VR experience, I have to say, Rapture has never looked so good - you can check the mod now over on it's Steam Workshop page.