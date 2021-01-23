BioWare art director shows off cancelled Revolver concept art

BioWare's art director, Matt Rhodes, has recently been showing off some concept art for Revolver, a cancelled successor to Jade Empire that would have seen players enter a parkour RPG world, on Instagram, and it gives us some insight into what could have been,

Revolver was never officially announced, but some of its artwork made it's way into the BioWare 25th anniversary art book, and shows off the urban parkour RPG in some detail The game was cancelled way back int he late 2000s.

The game was set to be a spiritual successor to Jade Empire, and shows off an interesting urban, almost cyberpunk art style. The game was apparently being developed at some time between 2005 and 2007, and would have been an open world sandbox that would have featured a non-linear RPG narrative.

The game was cancelled as the studio turned their focus towards Dragon Age and Mass Effect, and of course, Anthem, which has been less successful for the studio. Nobody knows if Revolver would ever have been a success, but based on the artwork, it would have been interesting either way.



