BioWare is conducting a post-mortem on Anthem

Okay, Anthem isn't technically dead, at least not yet, but in any case, BioWare has announced in the latest update for the game that it intends to conduct a review of what went wrong with the concept, and what the way forward may be.

BioWare Austin's studio director, Christian Dailey, stated in the update that an "incubation team" consisting of around 30 staff have stated to "validate our design hypotheses," working on the parts that didn't live up to expectations.

The process is expected to take a long time, according to Dailey, and will effectively see the team go back to the drawing board.

Spoiler—this is going to be a longer process. And yes, the team is small but the whole point of this is to take our time and go back to the drawing board. And a small team gives us the agility a larger one can’t afford

However, he also promised that there would be more frequent updates on the progress of the game. It's just the latest episode in Anthem's short but brutal history - after failing to make the expected impact at launch, BioWare completely re-wrote the post-launch roadmap, which has been in flux ever since.

It's great the company hasn't given up on the project yet, though. Games can turn themselves around after a difficult launch, with No Man's Sky being a recent example that comes to mind, so hopefully, something good will come from all this.