Black Ops Cold War is getting it's next zombies map next week

The next zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is releasing next week, and this time around we're heading to Berlin for some undead fun and frolics.

The new map, named Mauer Der Toten, is dropping alongside the Season 4 mid-season patch that will bring new updates to both Cold War and Warzone and will add the new map, which has all the features you'd expect from wartime Berlin - narrow streets, masses of rooftops, and underground tunnels to evade your enemies.

As you can see from the trailer, there's a ton of verticality here, from subway trains to using ziplines to get down from rooftops. There are new guns too, the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, with four variations, and the LT53 Kazimir.

Other new features coming in the update include the return of the mule Kick upgrade, which lets you carry a third weapon, and there's also a new Dynamic Wall Buy system that'll allow you to give guns you buy from the walls a chance of upgrading when you get to the end of a round. There are a few tweaks to the gameplay balance too, such as health caps and durability of armour, which you can read in full over on Treyarch's blog.

The new update and map will release on the 15th of July.



