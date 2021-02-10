Black Ops: Cold War launches new competitive mode with less weapons

League Play, a new competitive ranked mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has officially launched, although if you were expecting to take your favourite weapon loadouts into the new mode, you may want to rethink, as a number of weapons have been culled from the new mode.

Indeed, more than a third of the game's weapons have been banned from the mode, which allows players to work they way through various skill brackets (or ranks, if you like) after playing five qualifying matches. It's geared at more serious players, following the same ruleset that pro's use, which is why a lot of the weapons have been disabled in the mode.

LMGs, tactical rifles and launchers, including all special weapons, are out. Certain throwable weapons are also gone, along with some field upgrades and scorestreaks. It's an interesting approach, but one that aims to give more balance to the competitive mode than the regular game modes. Similar happened to Modern Warfare during it's run in the Call of Duty League, with competitive players agreeing to only use assault rifles and submachine guns only.



