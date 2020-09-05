Black Ops - Cold War multiplayer accidently broadcast on Twitch

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, the longest game title in the history of the franchise, was set to debut it's multiplayer mode next week, but several viewers of Twitch streamer DougIsRaw ended up getting an early peak after he accidentally went live.

Several well-known streamers were given early access to the game but were given explicit instructions to stay away from multiplayer. The gaffe was quickly taken down, but of course, was captured and re-uploaded in short order. Activision is issuing copyright notices and taking the video down wherever it appears, although they can't seem to keep up, and the video can still be found if you know where to look.

I'm not an expert on Call of Duty multiplayer at this point if I'm honest, so I can't say that there was anything especially noteworthy, but the map of what appears to be Miami did look very impressive.

You won't have to wait long to get your first official look at least, as the official livestream will be held on September 9th, ahead of the game's launch this November 13th.