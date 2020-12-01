Black Ops: Cold War update lets you earn weapon XP faster

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has made some welcome changes to weapon XP, specifically, it's now a lot quicker to level up weapons, following player feedback.

Levelling up weapons has been something of a grind up until now - players across Reddit have been complaining that it's far too slow to level up weapons, with long grinds required to unlock attachments compared to the previous Call of Duty games.

The new patch permanently boosts the weapon XP earn rate in both multiplayer and Zombies and also fixes a bug in the latter that was awarding less weapon XP than intended in solo mode.

Hopefully, the new update addresses the balance problem - but there'll also be some double XP events coming up during December.