Black Ops: Cold War will be officially revealed next week

One of gaming's more recent worst kept secrets, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will finally be revealed by Activision next week after the publisher confirmed that is indeed the name of the next game in the series, weeks after Doritos already let the cat out of the potato chip bag.

A new teaser trailer also dropped which goes into the history of Yuri Bezmenov, a Soviet who defected to the west in 1970, as well as "Perseus," a Soviet spy who infiltrated Western intelligence in an attempt to sabotage US nuclear arms efforts.



It surely sets the scene, but nothing about the game itself is really shown off in the trailer. However, the full reveal next week will give us our first real look at what to expect from the game.

The full reveal is set to take place on the 26th of August.