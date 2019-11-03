Blizzard has an interest in developing StarCraft 3

BlizzCon is underway this weekend, and the latest to come from the convention is a possibility, or at least some strong interest from the developers of StarCraft 2 in developing a third entry in the series.

Speaking in an interview with PC Gamer, the game's production director, Tim Morton, fell short of confirming or denying weather such a game was in development, but he did suggest he'd be very interested in developing such a game.

The best way for us to figure out our future is to hear from players. So, I think if there's an interest in seeing more RTS games, sending that message to Blizzard would be a wonderful thing.

He further hinted when pressed;

Ultimately, the team that works on StarCraft 2 is incredibly passionate about real-time strategy as a genre, I can certainly say it's my favorite genre to play and so far it's been my favorite genre to work on.

So there's clearly nothing official or even in development in the pipeline, but it's great to see that the team are passionate about the franchise and would be open to developing further games within the series.

He also discussed how StarCraft 2 is still going strong, with cooperative mode being really popular right now.

You can read the full interview over at PC Gamer here.