Blizzard’s 2020 Hearthstone World Championship kicks off next week

The Hearthstone 2020 World Champions starts on the 12 December and will feature eight of the best Hearthstone players in the world from all the continents. The champions will get a share of the $500,000 prize pool and get their spot in the Hall of Champions.

Even though you may not be one of the chosen eight, you can still get some rewards just for picking your champion. It’s something Blizzard do every year, and just for choosing your champion, you’ll receive one card pack from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. Each time your chosen champion progresses to the next stages of the tournament, you’ll get another pack!

You’ll get your packs within 30 days after the World Championship, to get your guaranteed one free pack and then hopefully some more if your champion progresses you must pick your champion before 11 December 11.59 PST.

Head over the official site now to choose your champion.