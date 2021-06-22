Bloodborne is the most popular PlayStation Now game on PC

Sony announced on their PlayStation blog earlier today that the most popular game on PlayStation Now between the 1st of March and 1st of June this year was Bloodborne, a statistic that perhaps won't come as much of a surprise given the huge demand for the game to be ported to PC.

PS Now lets players stream games to their PC much like Google Stadia and other similar game streaming platforms. It has issues, such as lag, pixellating and disconnections, and I personally find PS Now to be one of the worst performers of the bunch, but it's the only official way to play a number of PS exclusive titles, including Bloodborne.

While Sony is slowly allowing some games, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, to make their way to PC, Bloodborne is in particularly hot demand right now. Indeed, with all these ports making their way over, many fans are hoping that Bloodborne will do the same, especially as Dark Souls has carved a name for itself on the PC platform, along with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

There could be some hope on the horizon too. According to leaker Navtra, an "ambitious" remaster for PS5 is on the way, which will be ported by another studio other than From Software or Demon's Souls remake studio BluePoint Games. Hopefully, PC is included when, and if, such a port is made.



