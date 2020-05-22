Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood DLC releases June

Borderlands 3 is heading to the wild wild west in it's next DLC, known as Bounty of Blood - A Fistful of Redemption next month, and will see players get mixed up in a vicious blood feud against two rival families, a nod to A Fistful of Dollars starring Clint Eastwood.



The DLC will be set on the planet of Gehenna, where you'll be defending yourself against bandits known as the Devil Riders. There'll be various story missions and Crew Challenges to take part in, and there's also a new "jetbeast" hoverbike, which can be modified with new weapons along the way.

Bounty of Blood will be the third DLC, with a fourth also planned at some point in the future, and is set to release on the 25th of June.