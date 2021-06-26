Borderlands 3 crossplay is great if you ignore PlayStation's absence

The latest update for Borderlands 3 brought crossplay to the game for the first time, along with the return of the Revenge of the Cartel event, but as much fun as it is, if you're on the PlayStation platform, you're kinda out of luck, with Gearbox giving Sony's platform a miss.

Xbox, PC, Stadia and even Mac all have access to it and can play together freely, but PlayStation players will remain syphoned off into their own exclusive club. Simply set a Crossplay Display Name, and you're away.

The reason why PlayStation is absent seems to be due to Sony trying to grab a chunk of change for any game that wants to enable crossplay on its platform. 2K, the game's publisher, basically said "nah," and as such, PlayStation players are left feeling left out right about now. Hopefully, the situation changes, with PlayStation's CEO suggesting the company are more committed to crossplay following documents released during the Apple vs. Epic trial, but, for now, it's a no-go.

The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels is on PlayStation, though, and is a repeat of the 2020 Revenge of the Cartels event that sees players go up against joey Ultraviolent and his crew. The usual challenges and rewards are back, such as the Pandora Sunset weapon trinket and Cosmic Ring ECHO Device skin.

As a bonus, the themed season events are now endless, meaning you can play them whenever you want, without worrying about them going away. Combined with a level cap boost to 72, there's plenty to be getting on with in Borderlands 3 right now.