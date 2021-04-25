Borderlands 3 Director's Cut has deleted scene we really wish was kept

The Director's Cut of Borderlands 3 has a lot of neat new enhancements, such as new side missions, some behind-the-scenes content, and a new raid boss - but one of those bonus extras, a cutscene that didn't make it into the finished game - would have changed the game for the better in the eyes of many.

The cutscene in question was a funeral scene, for one of the protagonists of Borderlands 2. It would have been a pretty fantastic handoff between the last game and this one, frankly - the events of Borderlands 2 didn't feel adequately addressed in 3, and moreover, it would have helped us relate to the new characters in Borderlands 3. You can check how it would have played out in the video below;

Now as for why this content was cut, it's hard to say - likely time or budget got in the way - but hopefully, it wasn't a purely creative decision. I honestly think the game would have been better for it had it been included.

The scene makes Ava far more relatable and gives Maya a much-welcome goodbye to the series rather than simply skimming over it. It's interesting to see what could have been in any case. What do you think of the lost cutscene? Let us know in the comments below.



