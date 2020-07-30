Boss Rush mode is heading to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

It's been a while since Sekiro had any majorly significant updates, but there's now a new Boss Rush mode on the way, along with other enhancements, skins, and more.

According to Activision, the new mode will be known as "Reflections of Strength," and will see players take part in "re-matches against any previously defeated boss that can be accessed through any Sculptor’s Idol."

These Reflections may help in preparing for Gauntlets of Strength, single-life challenges that will truly test only the bravest warriors… or the most foolish. As by definition of a Gauntlet, if the Wolf dies at any point, he must start over from the beginning. You like a challenge, right?

Gamers will now also be able to record up to 30 seconds of gameplay to tag and share with friends, with a new feature known as "remnants." One cool feature is that when another player watches your remnants, you'll get a free recovery of your HP.

New skins are also coming, including Tengu, and Old Ashina Shinobi. You'll need to unlock them by completing gauntlets or completing the game.

The free update is a while away though sadly, with a current release set for October the 29th.