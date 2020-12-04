Both Dragon Age and Mass Effect heads quit BioWare

BioWare appears to be facing something of a small crisis, as parent Electronic Arts confirm that both general manager Casey Hudson and executive producer Mark Darrah have quit the studio, leaving it without a general manager.

According to EA, Samantha Ryan will "oversee the studio," with BioWare Austin studio director Christian Dailey stepping in to lead Dragon Age development. EA's chief studio officer, Laura Miele, said in a statement;

"I want to personally thank Casey and Mark for everything they have done for the BioWare community, and particularly for our players. They will always be an essential part of the studio’s history, we appreciate their many contributions, and we look forward to seeing what they’ll each do next.

The statement expressed "optimism" for the future of the studio, and emphasised that the "next generation" of talent will lead the studio into the future. Hudson has released his own statement, stating that "I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine, but I also know that this is a good time for a change, for both myself and BioWare."

Even so, you have to imagine this isn't the greatest day for BioWare internally. The studio has just confirmed the development of a Mass Effect remaster, along with a brand new title in the Mass Effect series - this in addition to the existing Dragon Age project and the reboot of Anthem - so you have to imagine resources are now pretty stretched.

BioWare is also now left without a general manager, which is never a good situation to be in, and suggests both departures are somewhat unexpected - although BioWare is now in the process of finding a new GM to head up the studio.



