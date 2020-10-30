Both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have both been further delayed, according to Ubisoft, with the company stating during their Q2 earnings that both titles have been pushed back to the 2021-2022 financial year.

Far Cry 6 was slated for February 2021, with Quarantine was also expected by the end of the 20-21 financial year. The delay means that, at the absolute earliest, the games could be coming sometime after April 2021, or even as late as March 2022.

Ubisoft does state however that they expect the games to come in the first half of the financial year, meaning it should be sometime between April and September next year.

The delay is due to COVID-19, of course, with CEO Yves Guillemot stating both games would have been released on schedule "for sure" had it not been for the pandemic.