Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene leaves PUBG Corp to form new studio

The founder and creator of PUBG, Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene, has announced he has left the company and its parent, Krafton, to form a new studio which will be known as PlayerUnknown Productions.

Interestingly, Krafton will hold a minority stake in the new studio, which will be based in Amsterdam. According to Greene, the new studio will give him a chance to take on the "kind of experience I've envisioned for years."

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," he said. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

It looks like the project he has in mind may be a massive scale open-world game, with the press release stating that the new studio is "exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games." The move may also explain the recent renaming of the game to PUBG: Battlegrounds.

As for the future of PUBG, that appears unaffected. Greene had already moved away from PUBG's development in favour of operating a new 'special projects' division.