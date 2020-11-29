Britain is getting some love in Flight Simulator's next update

Microsoft Flight Simulator has released several major map updates for countries including Japan and, most recently, the USA - and next in line will be Great Britain, with new terrain, map data, and additional detail being added to England, Scotland and Wales.

As a Brit, I've spent some time exploring the United Kingdom on Flight Simulator, and while it's pretty impressive and accurate, there are some notable omissions - Buckingham Palace is just an office block, inexplicably, and famous landmarks like Blackpool Tower are just absent entirely.

The good news is that there'll be upwards of 60 new landmarks and points of interest added to the game in the new update, with airports such as Liverpool EEGP and Lands End in Cornwall getting some updates. Perhaps most amusing to me is the mention of Manchester Barton being one of the "airports" getting an update - I live very close to Barton, and it's basically a large field with a few small planes on it. I'm not sure how much updating you can do....

Apparently, updates to the procedural building methods will allow cathedrals and churches to be more accurately represented for the first time (and the UK has a LOT of Gothic churches, there's at least 3 within walking distance of me alone) - along with 8 other new building types that should add more detail to the landscape.



