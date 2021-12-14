Bully 2 reveal was apparently pulled from The Game Awards

Take this with a large grain of salt, but according to notorious GTA leaker Tom Henderson, a sequel to Rockstar Games' hit Bully was due to be revealed at The Game Awards last week, before being pulled at the last minute.

Taking to Twitter, he suggested that the game was supposedly a "surprise reveal" at the event and that some people have already been given materials alluding to the reveal. He followed up alleging that "people" saw a "playable version" just weeks prior to the awards, but that information was "blurry."

Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at #TheGameAwards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon.



Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it. pic.twitter.com/OF53pU5Y8C — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 13, 2021

Bully was a hugely successful game for Rockstar, but since its release in 2006, has never seen a sequel. It's had a few facelifts in the intervening years, with a tenth-anniversary mobile port and a graphically enhanced PC release, but fans of the game have been crying out for a sequel for the best part of 15 years at this point.

Like I say, take this with a pinch of salt, but if true, then it's strange the announcement was pulled. There are no similar events coming any time soon, so a reveal will probably now have to wait until the new year at the earliest, and possibly once we start getting into the spring or early summer when events such as E3 start to kick off.

We'll be sure to report any further rumblings as we hear them, though.