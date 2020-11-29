Bungie CEO talks split from Activision and upcoming projects

Bungie's CEO, Pete Parsons, has spoken out in an interview with the Metro here in the UK this past week, and he offered some interesting insight into the split from Activision, Destiny 2, and future projects that the studio are currently working on.

Parsons, talking about the split with Activision back in January 2019, described the whole affair as amicable, and that the studio wanted a desire for "creative independence," not just over Destiny 2, but in relation to several future projects that Bungie are currently working on.

Bungie filed a trademark for something named "Matter" back in 2018, and job listings over the years have pointed to several non-Destiny related titles being in the works. According to Parsons, the company have been working on a number of new titles for several years now;

So we started about three years ago, Jason and Jonny Ebbert and Zach Russell and a few of us started working on new incubations. The way to think about that is not just on new games. I think that is often the parlance people use. Actually a process around how we want to incubate the potential for new titles, but more importantly, new and amazing talent. So, I will give you an example. M.E Chung, she was the designer on most of the social systems inside of Destiny and she is going on and she is working on a project. She’s fantastic.

According to Parsons, the studio has been hiring new employees at a "faster rate" than expected, even during the COVID-19 pandemic - with nearly a quarter of the staff working at the company has never set foot on the company campus at this point. That's some staggering growth since March of this year, presumably.

While Parsons didn't say what these projects are, or how many staff were working on the, he did state that "I think you will be pretty excited. I wish I could say more, but I think you will be pretty excited."



