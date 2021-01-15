Bungie is closing the original Halo website in February

Bungie has confirmed it intends to take the OG website for Halo offline in February this year. Why is that a big deal, you ask? Mainly because all the user-created screenshots, stats and content that users have uploaded to the website will be lost forever, too.

According to the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, the website is due to go dark on February 9th, stating that it's been nine years since stats and files stopped being updated at halo.bungie.net, and that they will stop preserving this historical data after this date.

Bungie recommends anyone who wants to keep this data should back it up before the 9th of February. In other news, Bungie also gave an update on Destiny 2 in the blog, giving players an overview of goals for Statis abilities in PvP, and detailing a new hotfix that is going to be released in the 3.0.2 update.